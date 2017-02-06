Hilton Head Christian elevates Ron Peduzzi to lead football program

Ron Peduzzi, a winner of two SCISA state titles over a decade at Hilton Head Prep, has been tasked with leading Hilton Head Christian back to football prominence amid an athletic shakeup that shifts Matt Smith into a mentorship role for Eagle athletes and coaches.
Peduzzi, already on campus as a teacher, was Smith’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons. Smith will continue as HHCA’s baseball coach, while becoming the school’s first “athletic chaplain” to work more directly with the school’s athletes and coaches.
“Matt’s heart for the Lord and desire to pour into the lives of those involved in our athletic program make him the perfect fit for this role,” head of school Doug Langhals said in a letter to HHCA parents last week.
In addition, boys’ basketball coach Mac Tamminen will take on additional duties as middle school athletic director.
“We’re trying to put people in the right positions,” said Kenny Conroy, HHCA’s athletics director. “When we talked about it, these were some of the changes we thought were necessary to use everybody’s attributes the best.”
News of the restructuring came hard on the heels of HHCA’s announcement of a proposed move to a new Bluffton campus, though Conroy said the two items were not linked.
“We were going to make the football change regardless,” Conroy said.
Smith went 3-14 in two seasons after taking over from Ryan Mitch, who left the program to take a job in Charleston unrelated to football. The Eagles ended 2016 on a seven-game losing streak, capped by an 18-17 rivalry loss to Prep in which the Dolphins erased an 11-point deficit.
No less concerning was a roster that had shrunk from around three dozen kids when the Eagles played in five consecutive SCISA title games (2009-13) to 21 last year.
“Our numbers were declining,” Conroy acknowledged. “Hopefully with this change, we’ll bring out some hidden enthusiasm in the program and can get more kids out.”
Peduzzi, a former Marine and onetime Wake Forest assistant before settling in the Lowcountry, also has headed up the Eagles’ strength and fitness program since arriving on campus. He spent 11 years as Prep’s head coach, enduring consecutive one-win seasons before things got on track.
The Dolphins won SCISA 2A championships in 2005 and ’07, including a 25-14 triumph over HHCA in the 2007 title game. He was abruptly dismissed in April 2011, serving briefly on the Hilton Head Island staff before coming to HHCA.
“I know he’s excited about the opportunity,” Conroy said.
Peduzzi, though, also acknowledged a certain bittersweetness about the promotion. “I’ve been in Matt’s spot. It’s not easy,” he said. “My heart hurts for him. But they asked if it was something I’d consider.
“When they gave me a chance to (join the staff), I had no illusions of being the head coach. But football’s in my blood, in my family for over 70 years. It’s definitely something that’s been part of my life.”
Despite the Eagles’ small numbers, Peduzzi said he likes the nucleus of players he has. The first task will be to create a greater bond between them.
“It’s about getting guys together, creating team goals, creating camaraderie,” he said. “We’ve got some very fine players. We don’t have a lot, but we have some young men in the halls of this school that we’d also love to be part of the team.”
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
Comments