Megatron endorsed: 3 Hilton Head players sign to play at Limestone

It’ll be at least a few months before P.J. Franklin, Jose Gaytan and Pugg Robinson play their first down of football for Limestone College. Nonetheless, the Hilton Head Island trio already can say they’ve been touted by none other than Megatron.
That would be Calvin Johnson, NFL Hall of Famer-in-waiting.
The Detroit Lions’ record-setting receiver handled the formal announcement of Limestone’s recruiting class Wednesday, a favor to his former teammate and current Saints coach Mike Furrey. And no school provided more names than the Seahawks.
“He’s got all the connections,” said Hilton Head coach B.J. Payne.
While Bryce Singleton’s choice of Florida International created most of Wednesday’s buzz, the trio of Franklin, Gaytan and Robinson provided quantity. It’s rare enough when two high-school teammates sign for the same program, much less three.
And they’ll actually give the Division II school four Hilton Head alumni, reuniting with defensive back John Baty, a late arrival to last year’s squad.
“It’s coincidence,” Franklin said. “That’s the really funny thing. All my guys are coming with me.”
Franklin tallied six touchdowns for the Seahawks in 2016, even as he played in the shadow of Shrine Bowl picks Singleton and Tyler Hamilton. Gaytan, a hybrid linebacker and safety, was an IP/BG All-Area selection after racking up 92 tackles and causing four fumbles.
Robinson’s season lasted only into the second half of the season opener, tearing his ACL on the second-half kickoff against Whale Branch. Even so, the Saints never withdrew their offer to the defensive back.
“I’ve been waiting for this for a very long time,” Robinson said. “And after the injury, I didn’t think I would get to this day. I’m just glad I made it this far.”
He was asked if his appreciation for Limestone’s faith was the same as it was a month ago.
“Way more,” he said. “Way more.”
Limestone, 5-6 last season in just its third year of competition, already had six area players on its roster last season. That includes Gavin Bush, the 2014 IP/BG Offensive Player of the Year for Ridgeland-Hardeeville, and Bluffton alums Nate Freeland and Yerko Castedo.
“You’re going to a college where you already know some guys,” Gaytan said. “You don’t have to start all over. You’ve already got a good foundation to start out with.”
With Singleton heading to FIU, Hamilton a January enrollee at Purdue and lineman Harvey King signing with Savannah State, the Seahawks have a half-dozen footballers heading to the next level.
Hilton Head also produced a trio of signings in other spots, with Carmen Mlodzinski (baseball) and Lexi Lainhart (soccer) locking in their commitments to USC.
“It’s just a top-of-the-line program, top-of-the-line stadium,” said Mlodzinski, who will focus on pitching for the Gamecocks. “When I visited there, I pretty much fell in love with it right away. There was no other choice for me.”
Said Lainhart: “It’s been my dream since I’ve been little to play at the highest level I could.”
Another baseball signing completed the Seahawks’ list, with Dalton Shaw headed to Anderson.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
