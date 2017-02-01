Omar's off to SC State: What sealed the deal for Cummings

Bluffton High School football coach Ken Cribb, and wide receiver Tyrese Sandgren spoke Nov. 29, 2016, about their next opponent in the state playoffs, 4th-ranked Brookland-Cayce, who the No. 2 Bobcats host Dec. 2. That, and a look at some of the biggest plays thus far in Bluffton's run to 12-0.
Second-ranked Bluffton against No. 8 Lake City, in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs on Nov. 25, 2016, was a down-to-the-wire classic. With their 41-39 victory, the Bobcats are one of just eight teams remaining. Bluffton will host No. 4 Brookland-Cayce, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
The Beaufort High School football team got huge games from two of its biggest stars — Omar Cummings and Wyatt Sherpensky — en route to a 31-8 home win over Hilton Head on Oct. 28, 2016. Cummings rushed for 156 yards and a score, while Sherpensky racked up 148 on the ground, with four total touchdowns.