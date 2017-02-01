Omar's off to SC State: What sealed the deal for Cummings

Omar's off to SC State: What sealed the deal for Cummings. National Signing Day, at Beaufort High School. Feb. 1, 2017.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

High School Football

Bluffton vs Lake City, Class 3A Playoffs

Second-ranked Bluffton against No. 8 Lake City, in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs on Nov. 25, 2016, was a down-to-the-wire classic. With their 41-39 victory, the Bobcats are one of just eight teams remaining. Bluffton will host No. 4 Brookland-Cayce, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

High School Football

Flying High: Beaufort routs Hilton Head

The Beaufort High School football team got huge games from two of its biggest stars — Omar Cummings and Wyatt Sherpensky — en route to a 31-8 home win over Hilton Head on Oct. 28, 2016. Cummings rushed for 156 yards and a score, while Sherpensky racked up 148 on the ground, with four total touchdowns.

Sports Videos