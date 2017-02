Second-ranked Bluffton against No. 8 Lake City, in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs on Nov. 25, 2016, was a down-to-the-wire classic. With their 41-39 victory, the Bobcats are one of just eight teams remaining. Bluffton will host No. 4 Brookland-Cayce, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.