Bryce Singleton still weighing options as National Signing Day arrives

Bryce Singleton’s decision as to where he’ll play college football is headed down to the wire. And perhaps into overtime.
With a late offer arriving from the University of Illinois, Hilton Head Island’s dynamic playmaker was still mulling his options well into Tuesday evening, just hours from the start of National Signing Day that allows recruits to lock in their colleges of choice.
Three other Lowcountry players are set to sign with Division I programs on Friday, with Bluffton speedster Cam Bent headed to Charlotte, Beaufort running back Omar Cummings to South Carolina State and Hilton Head lineman Harvey King to Savannah State.
And that doesn’t count Seahawks wideout Tyler Hamilton, already enrolled at Purdue.
The Seahawks have scheduled a ceremony for noon, where King will sign along with a trio committed to Division II Limestone — running back P.J. Franklin and defensive backs Jose Gaytan and Pugg Robinson. As for Singleton?
“I think he’ll sign,” Seahawks coach B.J. Payne said. “But (Illinois) just kind of came out of the blue — just like a couple of other ones.”
Illinois, where former Super Bowl coach Lovie Smith just completed his first year, extended its scholarship offer Monday with an invitation to head up for a campus visit this weekend. Recruits aren’t required to sign this week, though most blue chips have long made their decisions.
Singleton also has visited Cincinnati and Florida International, and a planned trip last weekend to USF fell through because of late complications. The Island Packet/Beaufort Gazette’s Offensive Player of the Year also has offers from Purdue, Charlotte, Marshall and Ohio University.
“He’s a kid that’s deserving of every single offer he gets,” Payne said. “We knew there would be some late ones. We didn’t know they’d be this late.”
Singleton scored 24 touchdowns in 2016, including a six-TD performance in November against Colleton County. Ten of those came on touchdown catches, 11 on the ground and three more via returns.
Crunch the numbers, and one of every 4.9 touches found Singleton crossing into the end zone.
He’s faced with a strong list of suitors. Illinois offers Big Ten tradition and exposure, though the Illini are in rebuilding mode. USF won 11 games last year and just hired Charlie Strong, formerly of Louisville and Texas.
FIU has Butch Davis, who built the University of Miami’s powerhouse in the late 1990s. Cincinnati just hired Luke Fickell, who won a national title as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator.
One late switch comes from Bluffton, where defensive end Jabriel Robinson opted not to join the Limestone pipeline and now will sign with Johnson C. Smith. He’d be reunited with former Bobcat Lorenz Taylor, who signed last year. Ridgeland-Hardeeville running back Davontay Dopson, meantime, is set to sign with Newberry.
Four other Hilton Head athletes will sign in sports other than football, including two headed to USC — Carmen Mlodzinski (baseball) and Lexi Lainhart (soccer). Golfer Travis Mancill is set for Coastal Carolina, while Dalton Shaw will play baseball at Anderson.
Bluffton also has two women’s soccer commitments ready to sign in striker Jaelyn Gadson (Auburn) and goalkeeper Ashlynn Harris (Winthrop).
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
Comments