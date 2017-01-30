SC State’s pursuit of Omar Cummings reaps dividends

South Carolina State might have been the first to show strong interest in Omar Cummings. The Bulldogs also happened to be the last to get a visit from Beaufort’s powerful running back.
In the end, though, SCSU’s patience paid off.
Cummings came home from this weekend’s official visit as a committed Bulldog, set to make it official Wednesday when football’s top recruits finally can put their name to a national letter-of-intent.
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Beaufort coach Mark Clifford said Monday. “He has a chance to play early, and I love the staff they have there. They’ve been on him for a long time.”
Cummings was the power option in Beaufort’s three-pronged rushing attack, pacing the Eagles with 1,270 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns. He added another TD on one of his 11 receptions, as Beaufort reached the second round of the Class 4A playoffs and he was selected for the North/South All-Star showcase.
That followed a junior season highlighted by a 404-yard performance against Berkeley in which his eight TDs came within one of the state record.
South Carolina State ranked in the middle of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rushing statistics last year, averaging 151.2 yards per outing. Top rusher Bishop Ford will be back, but he amassed just 567 yards and no other running back gained more than 133 on the season.
The Bulldogs had four players on NFL rosters this past season, including a pair taken in last April’s draft: Steelers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and Rams tight end Temarrick Hemingway.
“It’s out there for Omar if he wants it,” Clifford said. “I know they’re looking for good things from him.”
Cummings becomes the second area player to commit to a Division I FCS program, joining Hilton Head Island lineman Harvey King (Savannah State).
Two others are set for FBS-level signings, with Hilton Head’s Tyler Hamilton already enrolled at Purdue and Bluffton’s Cam Bent committed to Charlotte. One more awaits when Hilton Head’s Bryce Singleton decides his destination after visiting USF, Cincinnati and Florida International.
Wyatt Sherpensky, Cummings’ primary running mate at Beaufort, will take a little more time on his destination after ACL surgery last week. The tear was discovered after the season, though Clifford said doctors believe Sherpensky played the season’s final three games with the injury.
“People are just kind of realizing how tough he is, to go along with his productivity,” Clifford said. Sherpensky led all area players with 26 TDs this season, including 20 on the ground, while rushing for 1,114 yards.
Bent, by the way, is little more than a year removed from his own ACL surgery.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
