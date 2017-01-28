Super Bowl venture not in cards for Seahawks’ B.J. Payne

B.J. Payne got the Pro Bowl, but not the Super Bowl.
The Hilton Head Island coach was not one of the two finalists announced for the NFL’s Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award, leaving this weekend’s Pro Bowl in Orlando as the final stop in his nomination.
Named as finalists were Steve Jones, coach at Kimberly High in Wisconsin, and Randy Allen of Highland Park outside Dallas.
The winner, to be announced during Sunday night’s third quarter, gets a trip to next weekend’s Super Bowl and a red-carpet experience that culminates in recognition at the NFL Honors gala on the eve of the big game.
The Shula Award recognizes leadership, integrity and achievement as exemplified by the Hall of Fame coach who won two Super Bowls in Miami and retired as the league’s all-time wins leader. The trophy comes with a $25,000 grant from the NFL Foundation, with $15,000 going to his high school’s program.
Another $15,000 is given to the runner-up, with $10,000 earmarked for his football program.
Past award winners include Summerville’s John McKissick, whose 621 career victories before retiring two years ago stands as the national record.
Payne was the Carolina Panthers’ nominee, first recognized as the team’s Coach of the Week after the Seahawks notched a school-record 11 wins in 2015 and continued to raise the team’s academic performance.
His credentials only grew stronger, though, after Hurricane Matthew strafed the Lowcountry last October. The Seahawks gave up practice days to fan out and help fellow islanders dig out from yards full of debris.
“His compassion for his players and his community is great,” Hilton Head athletics director Joe Monmonier said after Payne was nominated. “It wasn’t just latching onto the hurricane. But when it hit, he just felt like he needed to get his players together and (see) how could they help.”
On-field success has been a hallmark of both Shula Award finalists.
Jones just led Kimberly High to its fourth consecutive Wisconsin Division 1 state title, extending the nation’s longest active winning streak to 56 games. Allen, meanwhile, has made Highland Park the winningest program in the history of Texas high school football, now coming off a second title in 12 years.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
Comments