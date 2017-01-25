Sunshine State makes pitch for Hilton Head’s Bryce Singleton

A new suitor for Hilton Head Island receiver Bryce Singleton emerged Wednesday when USF and new coach Charlie Strong made an offer in hopes of luring the Island Packet/Beaufort Gazette’s Offensive Player of the Year to Florida.
The Bulls, who capped an 11-2 season by eclipsing South Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl, are the second Sunshine State school to make a late play for Singleton. Florida International, also with a high-profile new coach in Butch Davis, brought Singleton to Miami for a visit last weekend.
“If you narrow your choices between four years in Miami and four years in Tampa, that’s pretty good either way,” said Hilton Head coach B.J. Payne, adding that Singleton came away impressed from his weekend at FIU.
“He’s wanted to play in the South. He wants the warm weather. I told him, Tampa or Miami, that’s kind of a tossup.”
Singleton also took a visit this month to Cincinnati, which recently hired former Ohio State defensive coordinator Luke Fickell as top man. The Bearcats and USF are both members of the American Athletic Conference.
But whereas Cincinnati must retool after a 4-8 season, USF is coming off the best season in its 20-year history and now adds Strong, the former Louisville and Texas coach who landed on his feet after the Longhorns cut him loose.
Strong has a previous connection with the Seahawks, having recruited defensive tackle Poona Ford to Texas in his first year there.
Payne noted Brian Jean-Mary, who recruited Ford to Texas and now Strong’s top assistant at USF, also made the phone call to offer Singleton.
“I think this was a little bit of an unexpected wrinkle that none of us expected to get thrown in,” Payne said of the flurry of late interest.
Singleton scored 24 touchdowns this past season, including a six-TD performance in November against Colleton County. The versatile speedster tallied 10 touchdown catches, 11 more on the ground and three more via returns.
Perhaps most impressively, he did it in just 118 plays where his number was called — an average of one touchdown every 4.9 touches.
Singleton would join a talented receiver group at USF, which lost only top receiver Rodney Adams after the Birmingham Bowl. The Bulls, who finished 19th in the final AP rankings, also boast the AAC’s offensive MVP in quarterback Quinton Flowers.
FIU, a Conference USA member that went 4-8 last year, also returns nearly all of its receiver corps. Singleton also has received offers from Purdue, Marshall, Charlotte and Ohio University.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
Comments