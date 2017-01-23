2 Seahawks lock in their college football commitments

Two more Hilton Head Island players firmed up their college football landing places over the weekend, with offensive lineman Harvey King committing to Savannah State and slotback P.J. Franklin joining a growing Lowcountry faction at fledgling Limestone.
Franklin becomes the third area player to commit to Limestone this spring, joining teammate Dajon “Pugg” Robinson and Bluffton defensive end Jabriel Robinson in selecting the Division II school.
“Our kids go up there and absolutely fall in love with it,” Seahawks coach B.J. Payne said Monday, noting that Saints coach Mike Furrey is familiar with the Lowcountry after mining the area as a Marshall assistant.
Limestone, 5-6 last season in just its third year of competition, already has six area players on its roster. That includes Gavin Bush, the Island Packet/Beaufort Gazette Offensive Player of the Year in 2014, and Seahawks alum John “Bacon” Baty.
“He recruits us very heavy,” Payne said. “They’ve wanted P.J. for a long time, almost a year now. It was a matter of him finding the right fit.”
Franklin’s mother, Temekia, confirmed that Limestone’s persistence was key in winning out over FCS schools Savannah State and South Carolina State.
“They called him all the time,” Mrs. Franklin said. “It’s like dating — if you’ve got to call them to check on them, that’s not good. You go with the person that constantly wants you.”
Football’s national signing day is Feb. 1, though Hilton Head speedster Tyler Hamilton already has enrolled at Purdue after graduating in December. Still to be decided is the destination of teammate Bryce Singleton, this year’s IP/BG Offensive Player of the Year.
Franklin scored 13 touchdowns in his Seahawks career, six coming this season even as he played in the shadow of Shrine Bowl picks Singleton and Hamilton. Four of his 19 catches this season went for touchdowns, amassing 350 yards receiving and 236 more as a rusher.
“He’s an electric, dynamic kid who’s kind of been a jack-of-all-trades for us,” Payne said. “He’s gone from running back to receiver to safety to corner(back). He’s helped us in the return game, he’s covered kickoffs. I think he’s been on every special team for three years.”
King, an IP/BG All-Area selection at tackle after allowing just one sack in 2016, opted for Savannah State after narrowing his visits to the Tigers and Florida A&M.
“I know when he went to Savannah State, he was blown away,” Payne said. “It was more than he had in his mind. They hired a new staff last year that’s a really good staff. ... They’re going to make some great strides with that program.”
The Tigers went 3-7 under coach Erik Raeburn last season, matching the program’s win total from the previous four years combined. Savannah State had not recorded multiple wins in a season since 2009.
“It’ll be a great fit for him,” Payne said. “With their offensive line situation, he has a chance to go in there and play early, even as a true freshman.”
Payne also has a personal connection with the SSU coaches — Raeburn was his offensive line coach at Mount Union in Ohio, where Payne played alongside current Tigers line coach Bill Rychel.
