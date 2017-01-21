High School Football

January 21, 2017 2:59 PM

Sharks to host football fundraiser at Crescent Pointe

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Deadline is approaching for May River fans and parents to book a tee time for the inaugural Shark Invitational fundraiser, set for Feb. 11 at Bluffton’s Crescent Pointe Golf Club with proceeds going to next season’s football expenses.

Entry fees are $60 per person or $240 for a foursome, which includes greens fees, cart rental and post-round cookout. Nongolfers can attend the cookout for $15, and hole sponsorships are available for $125. The entry deadline is Feb. 1.

For an entry form or more information, go online to MRHSbooster.com or email mayriverfootball@yahoo.com.

High School Football

