Bluffton football banquet to take place Sunday

Bluffton High will celebrate its 12-1 football season Sunday with its annual football banquet, scheduled for 3 p.m. in the school's auxiliary gym.
The Bobcats produced the second unbeaten regular season in school history, winning the Region 8-3A title and advancing as far as the Lower State semifinals. Defensive back Cory McKie was named the Island Packet/Beaufort Gazette's Defensive Player of the Year; Ken Cribb was honored as Coach of the Year.
Banquet tickets are $10 for ages 10 and up, $5 for ages 5-9 and free for children under five.
