High School Football

January 14, 2017 3:14 PM

Bluffton football banquet to take place Sunday

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Bluffton High will celebrate its 12-1 football season Sunday with its annual football banquet, scheduled for 3 p.m. in the school's auxiliary gym.

The Bobcats produced the second unbeaten regular season in school history, winning the Region 8-3A title and advancing as far as the Lower State semifinals. Defensive back Cory McKie was named the Island Packet/Beaufort Gazette's Defensive Player of the Year; Ken Cribb was honored as Coach of the Year.

Banquet tickets are $10 for ages 10 and up, $5 for ages 5-9 and free for children under five.

Related content

High School Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bluffton vs Brookland-Cayce: State quarterfinals

View more video

High school football scoreboard and schedules

Schedules
On your phone!
Tweets
Refresh scores

Scores

Sports Videos