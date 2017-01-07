All-Area Football first team: All-purpose & Specialists

Each day this week, The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette will unveil one unit of its All-Area Football first team. The full listing and second team will appear Jan. 8, along with the 2016 Players of the Year and Coach of the Year.
ATH Wyatt Sherpensky, Beaufort senior
Led all area players with 26 TDs, scoring 20 on the ground while rushing for 1,114 yards. Added another 5 TDs receiving, with one more via return.
ATH Mac Orie, Hilton Head Prep senior
SCISA North/South pick totaled 1,134 all-purpose yards, split among rushing (304), receiving (397) and returns (433). Scored 12 TDs; also 4 INTs on defense.
K D.J. Chappelear, Bluffton senior
Matched national record with 9 field goals in a game vs. May River. Finished with 13 FGs on the year, with a long of 47 yards, and 67 extra points led the state.
P Brandon Benke, Battery Creek sophomore
Averaged more than 40 yards per punt on a Dolphins squad that required him to come through often.
2016 IP/BG All-Area Football schedule
Jan. 1: Defensive backs
Monday: Offensive line
Tuesday: Linebackers
Wednesday: Offensive backs
Thursday: Defensive line
Friday: Receivers
Today: All-purpose & specialists
Sunday: Players of the Year, Coach of the Year
