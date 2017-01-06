All-Area Football first team: Receivers

Each day this week, The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette will unveil one unit of its All-Area Football first team. The full listing and second team will appear Sunday, along with the 2016 Players of the Year and Coach of the Year.
WR Tyler Hamilton, Hilton Head Island senior
Purdue commit and Shrine Bowl selection hauled in 32 catches for 610 yards and 5 TDs. No less effective as a runner, too, with 634 yards and 5 TDs.
WR Bryce Singleton, Hilton Head Island senior
Shrine Bowl selection averaged 23.1 yards on his 38 catches with 10 TDs. Added 14 TDs via rushing or returns, finding the end zone once every 4.9 touches.
SB Cam Bent, Bluffton senior
Return from ACL surgery resulted in Shrine Bowl pick, starting year at RB before settling into the slot. Five of his 11 TDs came as receiver, with 3 via returns.
2016 IP/BG All-Area Football schedule
Jan. 1: Defensive backs
Monday: Offensive line
Tuesday: Linebackers
Wednesday: Offensive backs
Thursday: Defensive line
Today: Receivers
Saturday: All-purpose & specialists
Sunday: Players of the Year, Coach of the Year
