All-Area Football first team: Defensive line

Each day this week, The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette will unveil one unit of its All-Area Football first team. The full listing and second team will appear Jan. 8, along with the 2016 Players of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Jabriel Robinson, Bluffton senior
The Bobcats’ top pass rusher notched 6 sacks and 14 QB hurries on the season. Finished second on the squad with 83 tackles, including 21 for loss.
Terry Pusha, Ridgeland-Hardeeville senior
A 117-tackle season was bright spot amid a challenging season for the Jaguars. Caused 4 fumbles, recovered 3 and collected 9 tackles for loss.
Chris Wilson, Whale Branch senior
North/South selection rang up 5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss among his 64 tackles. Also was a force on special teams, registering 3 blocked punts.
Tyler Lindo, Bluffton senior
Speedy North/South selection led the Bobcats with 7 sacks despite missing time with ankle woes. Dabbled at RB in Bluffton’s “Meat Wagon” backfield.
2016 IP/BG All-Area Football schedule
Jan. 1: Defensive backs
Monday: Offensive line
Tuesday: Linebackers
Wednesday: Offensive backs
Today: Defensive line
Friday: Receivers
Saturday: All-purpose & specialists
Sunday: Players of the Year, Coach of the Year
Comments