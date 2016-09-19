Seahawks’ leader gets coaching award from Carolina Panthers

Hilton Head Island coach B.J. Payne received recognition during Sunday’s Carolina Panthers game when he was named the team’s first High School Coach of the Week for 2016.
Payne, in his fifth year with the Seahawks, was honored for the program’s resurgence since arriving in 2012. Hilton Head Island went 11-2 last season, reaching the second round of the Class 3A playoffs, and is 3-1 this season in the realigned Class 4A.
The Seahawks have rewritten 11 school records during Payne’s tenure, including last season’s scoring mark of 43.6 points per game. The team also has raised its collective GPA from 2.0 to 3.4 during that period.
In addition, Payne has helped top prospects raise their exposure to recruiters by coordinating a weeklong tour of colleges during the summer.
The Hilton Head athletic department will receive a $1,000 donation from the Panthers in conjunction with the award. Payne also will be formally recognized along with the NFL team’s other Coach of the Week honorees during a late-season game in Charlotte.
Comments