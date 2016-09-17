Beaufort Academy beats Northside Christian for 1st victory

Chris Boggs rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns as Beaufort Academy notched its first victory of the season Friday night, emerging with a 34-12 triumph over Northside Christian.
Jalen Moon added 74 yards and a score as the Eagles (1-3) rolled up 440 yards on the ground with five touchdowns. Quarterback Jaxon Spratling gained 68 yards, including a 35-yard run in the second half.
“We had some gutsy performances tonight,” said Eagles coach Scott Richards. “Our team defense was the reason for our success, no question about it. Every one of my guys made plays all over the field.”
Will Warren helped keep the Crusaders under control with eight tackles and three sacks as BA found its winning form just in time for the start of region play next week.
William Tumlin, who chipped in 22 yards on the ground, booted a couple of extra points. The Eagles’ special teams also recovered a pair of onside kicks, which the team used to pull away.
Colleton Prep 30, Hilton Head Christian 22
Hilton Head Christian outscored Colleton Prep in the second half, but still came up short. The visiting War Hawks sealed their victory over the Eagles with a touchdown in the fifth minute of the final period.
After falling behind, the Eagles ended the first half on a high note with a 26-yard scoring pass.
Dargan Cherry threw for 139 yards and two scores for Hilton Head Christian. James Bartholomew and Daniel Harrington caught the touchdown tosses.
Running back Zach Doe rushed for 164 yards and one touchdown for the Eagles.
Defensively, the Eagles were paced by Craig Oliver’s six tackles. Ben Viljac added five stops. Both players had one assist.
Dorchester Academy 52, John Paul II 6
The winless Golden Warriors put together a couple of nice drives in the opening quarter before Dorchester Academy wrested control. One was highlighted by Nyleem Wright’s pass to Karl Johnson, who was tackled at the Dorchester 2. From there, Rashaad Battiste powered in for the score.
“I continue to see guys show improvement each week,” Warriors coach Kevin Wald said.
BRIEFLY: We welcome information on games not covered by a reporter and have a system in place for coaches or their designee to submit game reports for publication. If reports are not received in time for Saturday's paper, they will appear online Saturday and then in print on Sunday. No information has been received so far for the following games this week: Ridgeland-Hardeeville vs. Colleton County, Palmetto Christian vs. Hilton Head Prep and Calhoun Academy vs. Thomas Heyward. Our reporter assigned to the Battery Creek-Whale Branch game was unable to attend because of a medical emergency.
