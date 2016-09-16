Bluffton slips past Seahawks to end Bridge Bowl losing streak

Cam Bent took a screen pass 95 yards for a game-breaking touchdown midway through the fourth quarter and Bluffton held on in a frantic finish Friday night to remain the lone unbeaten standing with a 25-22 Bridge Bowl triumph over Hilton Head Island.
With Bluffton (5-0) leading by one and pinned back at its own 5, Bent pulled in Hunter Eldridge’s short pass and accelerated through a seam in the Seahawks defense. The speedster continued to pull away from all pursuers to score untouched.
Ashby Cribb then found Cory McKie with a 2-point conversion pass, giving the Bobcats a 25-16 lead that created a two-score margin. The Seahawks, though, wouldn’t go down without a battle.
Hilton Head (3-1) fumbled away its first opportunity to close the gap as Bluffton’s Jhabril Robinson fell on a fumbled exchanged at the Bobcats 13 with 3:28 left. But the Bobcats couldn’t run out the clock, punting the ball back.
Collin Kaiser’s 38-yard pass to Tyler Hamilton put the Seahawks back in scoring position and Hamilton burst over with a 1-yard run two snaps later. Jonathan Orr’s extra-point attempt was blocked and the drama wasn’t finished.
The Seahawks recovered the ensuing onside kick at the Bluffton 44 and Hilton Head appeared to move into field-goal position when the Bobcats were flagged for pass interference on a third-down pass. However, another flag was on the ground, signaling one of the Seahawks’ receivers offside.
After the offsetting penalties, Kaiser found Tyquan Pope for a first down at the Bluffton 29. His next pass was intercepted by Jermaine Patterson — but the Bluffton defender fumbled on his return, giving Hilton Head one last shot from the Bobcats 40 with four seconds left.
Kaiser never got the ball airborne, swarmed under by a quartet of Bluffton defenders as the clock ran out and the Bobcats celebrated the end of a three-year losing streak to their rivals.
Linemen Tyler Lindo and Jhabias Johnson had staked the Bobcats to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter before the Seahawks found their rhythm. An Orr field goal got Hilton Head within 17-3 at halftime, and Hamilton took a flare pass 52 yards for a TD just four snaps into the second half.
Kaiser later found P.J. Franklin with a 45-yard scoring pass with 3:21 left in the third quarter, but Orr’s extra point sailed wide left to leave the Bobcats ahead 17-16.
Dorchester Academy 52, John Paul II 6
The winless John Paul II Warriors put together a couple of nice drives in the opening quarter against Dorchester Academy. One was highlighted by Nyleem Wright’s pass to Karl Johnson, who was tackled at the Dorchester 2. From there, Rashaad Battiste powered in for the score.
“I continue to see guys show improvement each week,” Warriors coach Kevin Wald said.
Colleton Prep 30, Hilton Head Christian 22
Hilton Head Christian outscored Colleton Prep in the second half, but still came up short. The visiting War Hawks sealed their victory over the Eagles with a touchdown in the fifth minute of the final period.
After falling behind, the Eagles ended the first half on a high note with a 26-yard scoring pass.
Dargan Cherry threw for 139 yards and two scores for Hilton Head Christian. James Bartholomew and Daniel Harrington caught the touchdown tosses.
Running back Zach Doe rushed for 164 yards and one touchdown for the Eagles.
Defensively, the Eagles were paced by Craig Oliver’s six tackles. Ben Viljac added five stops. Both players had one assist.
Beaufort Academy 34, Northside Christian 12
Beaufort Academy found its winning form just in time for the start of region play next week.
“We had some gutsy performances tonight,” Eagles coach Scott Richards said after his team’s first win. “Our team defense was the reason for our success, no question about it. Every one of my guys made plays all over the field.”
Will Warren helped keep the Crusaders under control with eight tackles and three sacks.
The Eagles also benefitted from a strong ground game. They pounded out 440 yards and five touchdowns.
Chris Boggs led the way with 149 yards and three touchdowns. Jalen Moon added 74 yards and a score. Quarterback Jaxon Spratling gained 68 yards, including a 35-yard run in the second half.
William Tumlin, who chipped in 22 yards on the ground, booted a couple of extra points. The Eagles’ special teams also recovered a pair of onside kicks, which the team used to pull away.
BRIEFLY: We welcome information on games not covered by a reporter and have a system in place for coaches or their designee to submit game reports for publication. If reports are not received in time for Saturday's paper, they will appear online Saturday and then in print on Sunday. No information has been received so far for the following games this week: Ridgeland-Hardeeville vs. Colleton County, Palmetto Christian vs. Hilton Head Prep, Colleton Prep vs. Hilton Head Christian and Calhoun Academy vs. Thomas Heyward. Our reporter assigned to the Battery Creek-Whale Branch was unable to attend because of a medical emergency.
