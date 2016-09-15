Beaufort runs over May River behind Omar Cummings’ 3 TDs

For all the strides Beaufort has made to open up its offense, there was no need Thursday night.
Omar Cummings rumbled for 154 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles pounded away at May River with its running game, rolling up 258 yards in all on the way to a 50-6 triumph over the winless Sharks.
Cummings scored on his last three touches of the night, including a 52-yard TD run midway through the second quarter and a 40-yard scamper on the first snap after halftime.
Kyleik Middleton and Logan Adkins each added rushing TDs for the Eagles (4-1), while Will Kelly ran back an interception 36 yards for a score. Wyatt Sherpensky, who had three TDs last week against Whale Branch, didn't punch the end zone but still amassed 46 yards.
The Eagles did not attempt a pass until less than two minutes left before halftime, and threw just four all game.
May River, now 0-5 as it searches for its first win in program history, trailed 21-0 after one quarter and 35-0 at intermission. The Sharks, though, did record their first passing touchdown in the fourth quarter when Brandon Morales took a screen pass from Joseph Tapscott 15 yards to the end zone.
That TD capped a 13-play drive, in which Tapscott completed four of six passes and Morales picked up 15 yards rushing. Morales led the Sharks with 72 yards on 15 carries.
