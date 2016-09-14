Slow-moving Julia leaves Beaufort-May River football hanging

Though a drenching from Tropical Storm Julia washed out a smattering of high school athletic events Wednesday, officials were taking a wait-and-see approach before deciding whether anything else — including one Thursday football offering — would need to be rescheduled.
The schedule features May River traveling to Beaufort for a game televised by WSAV.
“Right now we’re playing,” Beaufort athletics director Linc Lyles said late Wednesday. “If the district tells us not to play, we won’t play and we’ll move it to Friday.”
Gregory McCord, student services chief for the Beaufort County School District, said officials would assess conditions again Thursday morning before making a decision.
“Fortunately, we’ve got a little bit of flexibility (to go to) Friday,” Lyles said.
Heavy rains did force the cancellation of the Beaufort-May River junior varsity game Wednesday. A cross country meet at Bluffton, featuring all Beaufort County schools, was pushed back to next Wednesday.
Tropical Storm Julia, in a slow crawl just southeast of Savannah, was forecast to bring as much as 8 inches of rain to coastal areas through Friday. A flash flood watch remains in effect until Thursday morning.
