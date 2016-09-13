Clash of unbeatens pushes Bridge Bowl rivalry to a new level

In a rivalry that in some ways is still establishing its footing, the 13th edition of the Bridge Bowl brings a new dynamic to the table.
When Hilton Head Island and Bluffton make their entrances Friday night at Bobcats Stadium, it’ll mark the first time they’ll do so with both teams undefeated.
Bluffton takes a 4-0 record into the clash, with three strong outings on the heels of its comeback win over Georgia’s Screven County on opening weekend. The Seahawks have won each of their first three contests, each in comfortable fashion. Somebody has to leave with a blemish.
“I guess that adds a little flavor to it,” Hilton Head Island coach B.J. Payne said.
Bluffton coach Ken Cribb was similarly deadpan in agreement: “It probably does. I would imagine so, anyway.”
OK, not exactly Game of the Decade, raise-the-stakes rhetoric. And there are reasons for that.
For one thing, the Seahawks and Bobcats have been extremely close to this point before. In three of the past four meetings, one squad has entered unbeaten and the other with just one loss. In each case, by the way, the undefeated team remained that way.
Secondly, each has goals that reach farther than one mid-September weekend. Both teams are well-stocked to contend for a region title — in separate classifications — and perhaps make a deep run into the playoffs.
“I think maybe it’s a bigger deal to the communities and the fans than to the two teams themselves,” Cribb said. “Not to downplay it at all — it’s going to be a great game — but it’s two teams that mutually respect each other and their talents.”
The coaches agree the rivalry has become better in recent years as the games have become more competitive. The first nine Bridge Bowls were never decided by fewer than 10 points, no matter the winner, with six winning margins of at least 30 points.
Though Hilton Head has won the past three, the margins have been one, five and 19 points. And Payne was quick to point out last year’s 28-9 win could have been a lot tighter.
A wild third quarter produced turnovers on both sides and a Bluffton safety when the Seahawks snapped a punt through the back of the end zone.
“Every single one of those games could have gone either way,” Payne said. “Even last year, they were driving on us and they fumbled. It could have been 28-16 and the momentum going their way. The fact that they’ve been competitive games has upped the quality.”
It certainly beats one sideline of fans doing a slow burn while enduring yet another playing of the opposing fight song.
“I think the more competitive it is, the less intense it’s actually become,” Cribb suggested. “I’m not sure if that makes sense, but usually a rivalry is best when it’s balanced.
“I think it caused a lot of ill will when it was lopsided. The more even it is, it’s just a lot more fun for everybody. Now it’s just a good game. It’s balanced; you know you’ve got a shot.”
And this time, there’s that bonus of handing your rival their first loss.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
