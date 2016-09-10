Hilton Head swats May River

It required literally all of two touches Friday night for Hilton Head to put May River on its heels.
Better put, it took all of two touches by Bryce Singleton.
On the Seahawks’ first offensive snap, the speedy senior found himself all alone to haul in a 75-yard touchdown pass from Collin Kaiser. Minutes later, he ran back a May River punt 65 yards for another score to start the avalanche in a 53-0 romp Friday night.
“Yeah, that’s a fast start,” Hilton Head coach B.J. Payne said.
It was a night of big plays for the Seahawks (3-0), who tallied two other touchdowns of more than 60 yards in cruising to a third consecutive blowout. And Friday could have been even more lopsided, with four Hilton Head touchdowns called back by penalties.
“We’ve got to continue to get better,” Payne said. “We've got a couple of things here and there that we've got to get better at — a missed blocking assignment, a missed coverage, things like that.”
John Michael Bell added a 92-yard touchdown run for the Seahawks, while Kaiser connected with Tyler Hamilton on a 62-yard scoring pass on the final play of the first half. Darius Hill — who had a 100-yard interception return called back by penalty —got his pick-six with a 15-yarder off Joseph Tapscott in the second half.
Sterling White added a short TD run, and Jonathan Orr booted a 27-yard field goal.
Hilton Head now has outscored its opponents 141-11 this season. Next week comes the big test, though, as the Seahawks travel to Bluffton for a Bridge Bowl clash of unbeatens.
“That’s as talented of a team as I’ve seen since my first year here,” Payne said of the Bobcats. “If we don’t dial it in the way we need to, it could be a long Friday for us.”
It was another long evening for May River, which suffered its first shutout and fourth lopsided loss in as many games. The Sharks did show some positive signs, though, with two drives deep into Seahawks territory in the first half.
The first foray ended with Hill’s first interception at the goal line after the Sharks took a field goal off the board with a Hilton Head penalty. May River also drove as deep as the Seahawks 7 on its next drive, but came up empty when going for it on fourth down.
“We have made improvements on the offense,” Sharks coach Rodney Summers said. “We can take some positives out of this game.”
Payne said: “I have the utmost respect for what Rodney and his staff are doing at May River. They’re just young. They're going to be really good. We’re up 14-0 and they get a drive going. Every first down, their fans are getting into it. They're doing all the right things.”
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @JeffShain
