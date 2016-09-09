Hilton Head Prep blasts John Paul II

The old coach was now on the opposite sideline, trying to beat the Hilton Head Prep squad he took to the playoffs each of the past two years.
Many of those Dolphins, though, were still on the home sideline.
Advantage, players. Not to mention 10 additional days of rest.
Mac Orie scored three touchdowns, capped by a 50-yard interception return just before intermission, and Stone McDonald passed for two second-half scores as the Dolphins notched an emphatic first victory with a 54-0 romp over John Paul II and former coach Kevin Wald.
Blake Sollie added another touchdown with a 3-yard fumble return as Hilton Head Prep (1-2) dominated the trenches to hold a young and weary Golden Warriors unit to just 34 yards of total offense.
John Paul II (0-4) had just 96 hours between Monday’s kickoff in a home loss to Palmetto Christian — postponed in the wake of Tropical Storm Hermine — and Friday’s start at Prep.
“I wouldn’t have wanted that at all,” Dolphins coach Dave Adams said. “That's tough for anybody — you play Monday night, then you need Tuesday and Wednesday to get their bodies back. They had very little preparation time. I understand that.”
The Dolphins, meantime, had an open date to rest and heal up rather than scheduling chaos.
JP2’s Rashad Battiste, who averaged 161 yards rushing through two games, was held to just 22 yards on 16 carries. The Golden Warriors had just four plays of more than 10 yards and couldn’t dent Dolphins territory until midway through the third quarter.
All things considered, it for something of a deflating return for Wald, who led the Dolphins to 26 wins in his four seasons at Prep. Each of the past two seasons resulted in eight wins and trips to the SCISA playoffs.
“I'm glad to get this first one done and over with,” Wald said. “Now it'll be a dead issue moving forward. Now it won't be Kevin Wald, former Hilton Head Prep head coach. It’ll be Kevin Wald, John Paul II head football coach. That’s what I'm focused on.”
Reese Irwin, held to just 12 yards rushing in the Dolphins’ first three games, rumbled through the Golden Warriors for 73 yards and a touchdown. Orie added 39 yards, including scoring runs of 6 and 10 yards in the opening quarter.
McDonald threw just six passes on the afternoon, but completed four of them for 55 yards. That included a 25-yard strike to Javonne Watson in the second quarter and 24 yards to Dorsey Barker in the third. Waddy Brooks opened the scoring with a 42-yard field goal on Prep's first possession.
Nyleem Wright led JP2 with 29 yards rushing from his quarterback position, adding 28 yards through the air on 2-for-9 passing. Karl Johnson made both catches.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @JeffShain
