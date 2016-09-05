John Paul II falls to Palmetto Christian in SCISA region opener

Rashad Battiste scored on a 30-yard run for John Paul II’s only points Monday evening as Palmetto Christian broke open a tight game in the second half for a 47-6 victory in the teams’ SCISA region opener in Hardeeville.
The Golden Warriors (0-3) trailed 14-6 at halftime before Palmetto Christian (2-1) erupted for 33 unanswered points after the break.
“I really thought we had some momentum going into the half,” JP2 coach Kevin Wald said. “In the second quarter we did some nice things offensively and got some stops on defense, but couldn’t sustain it in the third quarter.”
Monday’s contest had been delayed from Friday night, when Tropical Storm Hermine forced every game on the schedule to be postponed or canceled. Four games were played Saturday, but officials determined JP2’s home field at the Richard Gray Sports Complex needed more time.
The Golden Warriors now face a short week of preparation for Friday night’s visit to Hilton Head Prep, where Wald coached four years before taking over the JP2 program.
