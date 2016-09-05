High School Football

September 5, 2016 8:53 AM

Capsule preview of Monday’s high school matchup

By Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

PALMETTO CHRISTIAN AT JOHN PAUL II

KICKOFF: 5 p.m.

RECORDS: Palmetto Christian 1-1; John Paul II 0-2.

LAST WEEK: Palmetto Christian beat Christian Academy 48-26; John Paul II lost to St. Andrew’s 62-6.

LAST YEAR: First meeting.

EXTRA POINTS: Following a three-day wait, the Golden Warriors finally hit the field for their SCISA region opener that was postponed by Tropical Storm Hermine. ... The teams already have a common opponent, both losing to St. Andrew’s in the opening two weeks. PCA was blanked 27-0 in its season opener. ... JP2’s loss to St. Andrew’s came without top RB Rashad Battiste, who was held out as a precaution following an ankle sprain during practice earlier in the week. With the extra rest, Battiste figures to play vs. the Eagles.

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

High School Football: Bluffton vs. Beaufort

View more video

High school football scoreboard and schedules

Schedules
On your phone!
Tweets
Refresh scores

Scores

Sports Videos