Capsule preview of Monday’s high school matchup

PALMETTO CHRISTIAN AT JOHN PAUL II
KICKOFF: 5 p.m.
RECORDS: Palmetto Christian 1-1; John Paul II 0-2.
LAST WEEK: Palmetto Christian beat Christian Academy 48-26; John Paul II lost to St. Andrew’s 62-6.
LAST YEAR: First meeting.
EXTRA POINTS: Following a three-day wait, the Golden Warriors finally hit the field for their SCISA region opener that was postponed by Tropical Storm Hermine. ... The teams already have a common opponent, both losing to St. Andrew’s in the opening two weeks. PCA was blanked 27-0 in its season opener. ... JP2’s loss to St. Andrew’s came without top RB Rashad Battiste, who was held out as a precaution following an ankle sprain during practice earlier in the week. With the extra rest, Battiste figures to play vs. the Eagles.
Comments