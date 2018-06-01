Lowther named Beaufort boys' basketball coach

Beaufort High School has filled its boys’ basketball vacancy.
Greenwood assistant coach Will Lowther is the new Eagles coach, Beaufort athletics director Linc Lyles confirmed Friday. Lowther replaces Michael Ark, who stepped down after one season. The Eagles went 2-20 this season. It will be the third straight year Beaufort will have a new basketball coach.
This will be Lowther’s second head coaching opportunity. He was head coach for one season at South Aiken from 2015-16 and led the Thoroughbreds to an 18-6 record before stepping down for personal reasons.
Lowther has had two coaching stints as an assistant at his alma mater Greenwood High School from 2011-14 and 2016-18. He also has coached soccer and football.
Lowther will inherit an experienced squad with only two seniors graduating from this year’s team.
