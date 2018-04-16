Bluffton's Patterson picked for USA Today's all-state hoops team

Bluffton’s Jermaine Patterson picked up another honor Monday.
The senior was a second-team selection on the USA Today’s American Family Insurance All-USA state team, released Monday.
Patterson, a Queens College commit, averaged 28.5 points and five rebounds this season. He was an all-state selection and picked for the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Game where he scored 32 points in the contest.
Spartanburg Day senior and Duke commit Zion Williamson was named Player of the Year. Dorman coach Thomas Ryan was named Coach of Year for second straight season.
Joining Williamson on the first team were Gray Collegiate’s Juwan Gary, Porter-Gaud’s Aaron Nesmith, Conway’s Jimmy Nichols and Wilson’s Alex Caldwell.
The second team was Patterson, Ridge View’s Malcolm Wilson, Blythewood’s Robert Braswell, Porter-Gaud’s Josiah James and Sumter’s Calvin Felder.
Comments