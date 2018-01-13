Lowcountry roundup: Ridgeland-Hardeeville girls win matchup of ranked teams against Battery Creek

Ridgeland Hardeeville girls won the matchup of ranked teams with a win over Battery Creek, 46-34, on Friday.
The Jaguars put the game away with a 7-2 run in the fourth quarter.
Que Drayton led seventh-ranked RHHS with 14 points. Marlaysia Westbrook scored eight.
Taquasia Lampkin led the second-ranked Dolphins with 17 points.
Beaufort Academy 46, Thomas Heyward 44
Karolina Struhorova led the Eagles with 17 points, and Amelia Huebel added 15.
BA: Becca Frelin 2, Kendall Duncan 2, Mary Hannah Hiers 1, Emily Ann Hiers 9, Amelia Huebel 15, Karolina Struhorova 17
May River 44, Phillip Simmons 22
Jordan Bigham had 10 points and Chynna Sneed scored nine in the Sharks’ victory.
Wade Hampton 41, Bluffton 37
Judaah Mitchell scored 16 points and Tatyana Aiken had 10 in the Bobcats’ defeat.
Hilton Head Christian 56, John Paul II 31
HHCA closed out the first half on a 28-12 run in the win.
Jasmine Campbell led the Eagles with 28 points and Jossie Frazier had nine.
Tkai Devore scored 14 points to lead the Warriors.
Hilton Head Prep 36, Oceanside Collegiate 26
Ella Clark poured in 16 points and Kierstin Clark scored eight for HHP.
Cane Bay 44, Hilton Head Island 31
Miley Ray scored 12 points and Kristen Fielding had 11 in the loss for the Seahawks.
BOYS
Hilton Head Island 61, Cane Bay 56
Trevor Wright scored 25 points, and the Seahawks lead wire-to-wire in the victory.
HH: Trevor Wright 25, Chris Washington 14. Davis Molloy 8, Lance Jackson 5. CB: Clayton 18, Johnson 16, Sessions 11
Hilton Head Prep 53, Bethesda 41
Avern Montaque had a double double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Hilton Head Prep’s 10th victory.
Haddith Stewart added 15 points. Stone McDonald was a huge factor on the boards with 11 rebounds for HHP.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 69, Battery Creek 34
No. 2 ranked Ridgeland-Hardeeville used a 29-5 in the victory.
Rashamel Butler led R-H with 15 points while Diamonte Robinson and Jabari Williams each scored 12.
May River 76, Phillip Simmons 32
Ryan Livingston led the Sharks with 19 points, and 11 different May River players scored in the game.
Isaiah Byam added 12 and Josh Patterson chipped in with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
John Paul 67, Hilton Head Christian 46
Freshman Amere Cherry scored 18 points and junior Rashad Battiste had 16 for John Paul II.
Sam Summa and Malone Huisinger chipped in with seven and eight points, respectively.
Thomas Heyward 49, Beaufort Academy 45
Bobby Payne scored 23 points as the Rebels moved to 11-1 on the year.
