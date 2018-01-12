High School Basketball

Lowcountry roundup: Hilton Head Christian hoops teams pick up wins

By Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

January 12, 2018 11:18 AM

Floyd Hargrove had 15 points and Jace Blackshear scored 12 points as Hilton Head Christian defeated Colleton Prep, 42-23, on Thursday in high school boys basketball action.

Thomas Heyward 66, Royal Live Oaks 35

Bobby Payne and Bryce Tillotson each scored 14 points in the Rebels’ win.

THA is 10-1 on the season.

GIRLS

Hilton Head Christian 43, Colleton Prep 27

The Eagles led 27-12 at halftime on their way to their ninth win of the season.

Jasmine Campbell led the way with 14 points and Dior Shelton had 13. Jessie Frazier added six.

WRESTLING

May River wins tri-match

May River picked up wins over Hilton Head and John Paul II on Wednesday.

The Sharks defeated the Seahawks, 33-25, and the Warriors, 75-3, to move to 16-4 on the season.

