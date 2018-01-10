Lowcountry roundup: Berkeley edges Hilton Head boys in overtime

Trevor Smalls hit two free throws with 8.2 seconds left to give Berkeley a 59-58 win over Hilton Head on Wednesday in boys high school basketball action.
The Seahawks trailed by 11 points in the fourth quarter before rallying to tie. Trevor Wright had a chance to win for Hilton Head in regulation but his three-point attempt hit the front of the rim to send it to overtime.
In overtime, Hilton Head led 58-57 but the Stags stole the ball and then Smalls was fouled. He hit both shots. Davis Malloy got a good look for a potential game-winner but hit the back of the rim.
Wright and Chris Washington each scored 20 to lead Hilton Head. Malloy had 13. Ephram Butler led Berkeley with 26 points. Smalls and White each had 13.
Stall 91, Beaufort 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Berkeley 38, Hilton Head 29
Berkeley used a 13-0 run in the second quarter in the win over the Seahawks.
Miley Ray scored a season-high 18 points to lead Hilton Head. Genesis Weiters and Essense Bryant led Berkeley with nine points each.
Stall 53, Beaufort 23
The Eagles dropped to 6-7 with a loss to Stall.
Priscilla Delaney led Stall with 16 points and Janae Whaley added 15.
