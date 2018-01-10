Four Lowcountry teams in latest SC Basketball Coaches polls

Four Lowcountry basketball teams are ranked in the latest South Carolina Basketball Coaches polls released Wednesday.
Both Ridgeland-Hardeeville boys and girls teams are in the rankings. The R-H boys are No. 2 and girls No. 7 in Class 3A. The Bluffton boys move up to No. 3 in the Class 3A rankings.
Battery Creek is No. 2 in Class 3A girls poll.
SCBCA POLLS
BOYS
CLASS 5A
1. Dorman; 2. Blythewood; 3. Conway; 4. Westside; 5. West Ashley; 6. Wade Hampton; 7. River Bluff; 8. Sumter; 9. Nation Ford; 10. TL Hanna.
CLASS 4A
1. Wilson; 2. Aiken; 3. Greenville; 4. Berkeley; 5. Orangeburg-Wilkinson; 6. North Augusta; 7. Hartsville; 8. Lakewood; 9. Travelers Rest; 10. Ridge View
CLASS 3A
1. Southside; 2. Ridgeland-Hardeeville; 3. Bluffton; 4. Newberry; 5. Loris; 6. Manning; 7. Chester; 8. Camden; 9. Berea; 10. Clinton
CLASS 2A
1. Gray Collegiate; 2. Keenan; 3. Carvers Bay; 4. Calhoun County; 5. Lee Central; 6. Landrum; 7. Kingstree; 8. Silver Bluff; 9. Cheraw; 10. Marion
CLASS A
1. Williston Elko; 2. Great Falls; 3. Ridge Spring Monetta; 4. Hemingway; 5. Lewisville; 6. McCormick; 7. Lowcountry Leadership; 8. Charleston Math & Science; 9. Hannah Pamplico; 10. High Point Academy
GIRLS
CLASS 5A
1. Spring Valley; 2. Goose Creek; 3. Woodmont; 4. Rock Hill; 5. Greenwood; 6. Ashley Ridge; 7. Byrnes’ 8. Wando; 9. Sumter; 10. Wade Hampton
CLASS 4A
1. North Augusta; 2. Westwood; 3. Orangeburg-Wilkinson; 4. Greenville; 5. Wilson; 6. Richland Northeast; 7. North Myrtle Beach; 8. Crestwood; 9. Hartsville; 10. Union
CLASS 3A
1. Newberry; 2. Battery Creek; 3. Manning; 4. Pendleton; 5. Emerald; 6. Dillon; 7. Ridgeland-Hardeeville; 8. Seneca; 9. Bishop England; 10. Brookland-Cayce
CLASS 2A
1. Mullins; 2. Batesburg-Leesville; 3. Landrum; 4. Barnewell; 5. North Charleston; 6. Andrew Jackson; 7. Christ Church; 8. Brashier Middle College; 9. Burke; 10. Blacksburg
CLASS A
1. Green Sea Floyds; 2. East Clarendon; 3. Ridge Spring Monetta; 4. Lamar; 5. Denmark-Olar; 6. Blackville-Hilda; 7. Charleston Math & Science; 8. Whitmire; 9. Hannah-Pamplico; 10. C.E. Murray
