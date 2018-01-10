Tuesday’s Lowcountry high school basketball scoreboard

BOYS
Hilton Head Prep 69, John Paul II 58
Haddith Stewart and Tyrone Calloway combined for 44 points in Hilton Head Prep’s win.
Stewart finished with 23 and Calloway had 21 for the Dolphins, who outscored John Paul II, 43-32, in the second half.
Avern Montaque added 10 points and nine rebounds for HHP.
Junior Rashad Battiste led the Warriors with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Senior Nyleem Wright contributed seven points, four steals, four assists and four rebounds.
Beaufort Academy 45, Hilton Head Christian 43
Dawson Coleman scored 32 points and BA (3-3) improved to 2-0 in region play.
Thomas Heyward 64, Colleton Prep 38
Bobby Payne led four THA players in double figures with 13 points.
Bryce Tillotson and Trace Lowther each had 11 and Zack Black scored 10 for the Rebels, who moved to 9-1.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 68, May River 57
The Jaguars stayed unbeaten on season with win over the Sharks
GIRLS
Hilton Head Christian 51, Beaufort Academy 29
The Eagles held BA to five field goals in the second half and outscored them 34-12.
Jossie Frazier led HHCA (8-1) with 19 points, Brielle McCarthy had 11 and Jasmine Campbell nine.
John Paul II 42, Hilton Head Prep 36
Tkai Devore scored 14 points and hit clutch free throws down the stretch in JP II’s win.
Abby Quinty added 11 points and five rebounds, while Katie Leigh Floyd had six.
Thomas Heyward 39, Colleton Prep 38
Ivy Bryan scored 14 points as THA moved to 9-1 on the season.
THA: Gabby Boyles 8, Bayli Belger 7, Alayna DeLong 4, Chelsea Schroeder 2, Olivia Pace 2, Emma Richardson 2.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 40, May River 33
