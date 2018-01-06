High School Basketball

Lowcountry roundup: Mountain Vista girls win Lady Seahawks Shootout

By Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

January 06, 2018 12:28 AM

Tournament MVP Amy Holland scored 12 points as Mountain Vista (Colo.) defeated Hilton Head, 61-24, on Friday to win the inaugural Sonesta Hilton Head Island Shootout.

Mountain Visita defeated Master’s Academy earlier in the day and finished the tournament 3-0. Zoe Moran added 12 points and was named to the all-tournament team for Mountain Vista.

Miley Ray led Hilton Head with seven points and was named to the all-tournament team. Trinity Feltner had five points for the Seahawks.

Sonesta Hilton Head Island Shootout

Friday’s Games

Britannia (Vancouver, B.C.) 51, Santaluces (FL) 36

Mountain Vista (CO) 49, Master’s Academy (FL) 42

Seffner Christian (FL) 54, Virginia High (VA) 36

Mountain Vista (CO) 61, Hilton Head (SC) 24

All-tournament Team

MVP: Amy Holland (Mountain Vista)

Zoe Moran (Mountain Vista)

Miley Ray (Hilton Head)

Surprise Munie (Britannia)

Emiah Downie (Santaluces)

Kiara Harris (Master’s Academy)

May River-Bluffton postponed

Friday’s May River and Bluffton basketball doubleheader was postponed because of icy road conditions and will be made up Feb. 3 with girls at 6 p.m. and boys at 7:30 p.m.

