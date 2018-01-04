High School Basketball

Weather alters Lady Seahawk Shootout schedule

By Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

January 04, 2018 01:04 PM

For the second time this week, the schedule for the Sonesta Hilton Hilton Head Resort Lady Seahawks Island Shootout has been adjusted because of weather.

Games were postponed Thursday and a revised scheduled was released for Friday’s action.

9 a.m. – Mountain vs. Master's Academy (main gym)

9 a.m. – Virginia vs. Seffner Christian (auxiliary gym)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

10:30 a.m. – Santaluces vs. Britannia (main gym)

Noon – Virginia vs. Hilton Head (main gym)

Noon – Seffner Christian vs. Mountain Vista/Master’s (auxiliary gym)

1:30 p.m. – Santaluces (HOME) v Mountain Vista/Master's Academy (main gym)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

    He's known internationally and is being heavily recruited as a rising senior in high school

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game
Zion Williamson gives update on his recruiting 0:54

Zion Williamson gives update on his recruiting
Christian Brown vs. Zion Williamson highlights 1:54

Christian Brown vs. Zion Williamson highlights

View More Video