Weather alters Lady Seahawk Shootout schedule

For the second time this week, the schedule for the Sonesta Hilton Hilton Head Resort Lady Seahawks Island Shootout has been adjusted because of weather.
Games were postponed Thursday and a revised scheduled was released for Friday’s action.
9 a.m. – Mountain vs. Master's Academy (main gym)
9 a.m. – Virginia vs. Seffner Christian (auxiliary gym)
10:30 a.m. – Santaluces vs. Britannia (main gym)
Noon – Virginia vs. Hilton Head (main gym)
Noon – Seffner Christian vs. Mountain Vista/Master’s (auxiliary gym)
1:30 p.m. – Santaluces (HOME) v Mountain Vista/Master's Academy (main gym)
