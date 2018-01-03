Lowcountry roundup: Hilton Head girls win on first day of Lady Seahawks Shootout

Hilton Head girls opened the Sonesta Hilton Head Resort Lady Seahawks Island Shootout with a victory Tuesday.
The Seahawks defeated Master’s Academy (Fla.), 48-36. Miley Ray led the way with 14 and Caroline Brammer had 12.
Hilton Head is scheduled to play Mountain Vista on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and will play a second game later in the day. All games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed because of cold weather and snow in the area.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hilton Head Prep 52, Savannah Country Day
Avern Montaque scored 13 points and had 13 rebounds as Hilton Head Prep defeated Savannah Country Day on Monday.
With the win, HHP improves to 8-1 on the season.
Tyrone Calloway had 11 points and Tyler Rice had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Dolphins. Haddith Stewart had 9 points.
The Dolphins will play their first region game Friday night at home against St. Andrews.
SONESTA HILTON HEAD RESORT LADY SEAHAWKS ISLAND SHOOTOUT
Schedule
Tuesday
Game 1: Santaluces 48, Virginia High 34
Game 2: Britannia 70, Seffner Christian 67 (OT)
Game 3: Mountain Vista 54, Indianapolis Homeschool 32
Game 4: Hilton Head 48, Master’s Academy 36
Thursday
Game 5: Virginia High vs. Seffner Christian, 9 a.m.
Game 6: Indianapolis Homeschool vs. Master’s Academy, 10:30 a.m.
Game 7: Santaluces vs. Britannia, Noon
Game 8: Mountain Vista vs. Hilton Head , 1:30 p.m.
Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 11: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 6 p.m.
Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:30 p.m.
