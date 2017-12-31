Ridgeland-Hardeeville boys, John Paul II girls win tournament titles

John Paul II girls captured the Golden Warrior Holiday Classic with a 56-24 win over Beaufort Academy on Saturday.
Tkai Devore scored 23 points, had 11 rebounds and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Ayannah Thompson added eight points and nine rebounds and was named to the all-tournament team.
Emily Ann Hiers led BA with 13 points and was named to the all-tournament team with Becca Frelin.
JP: Tkai Devore 23, Thompson 8, Barker 8, Hamilton 7, Quinty 4, Foster Gaillard 2. BA: Frelin 2, Duncan 5, Hanna Hiers 4, Emily Ann Hiers 13
BOYS
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 68, South Point 47
Ridgeland-Hardeeville defeated South Point to win Bobcat Classic on Saturday.
Rashamel Butler earned tournament MVP honors and scored 15 points, grabbed 10 boards and had 10 assists. Devin Butler and Devin Butler each were named to all-tournament team.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville also had wins over Piedmont, 71-65 and Whale Branch, 76-44 and are 10-0 on the season.
Cathedral Academy 69, John Paul II 49
The John Paul II boys fell in the championship game of the 4M Metals Golden Warrior Holiday Tournament to Cathedral Academy.
Freshman Amere Cherry and Junior Rashad Battiste both made the all-tournament team. Cherry averaged 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4 steals per game in the tourney while Battiste averaged 19 points and 9 rebounds.
Bluffton 56, Whale Branch 44
Donovan Raines led the way for 20 points for Bluffton, which finished third in the Bobcat Classic.
Jermaine Patterson added 12 and four assists, and Dwayne Mayer had a pair of 3-pointers.
Andrew Jackson 62, Beaufort Academy 52
Beaufort Academy lost in the third-place game at Warrior Holiday Classic.
Dawson Coleman led BA with 24 and William Tumlin had 16.
BA lost on Friday to Cathedral Academy, 68-35. Coleman and David Matthai scored 12 points each for Beaufort Academy.
