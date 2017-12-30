Lowcountry roundup: John Paul II teams move on to Warrior Classic title games

The John Paul II boys won their opening game of the 4M Metals Golden Warrior Holiday Tournament with an 84-45 win over Andrew Jackson Academy.
JP2 was led by Amere Cherry with 25 points. Melik Frost and Rashad Battiste both chipped in 15.
John Paul II plays in the championship game against Cathedral Academy on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Bluffton 57, Piedmont 51
The Bobcats rallied from a 10-point third-quarter deficit to win on the second day of the Bobcat Classic.
Jermaine Patterson had 26 points and eight rebounds to lead Bluffton, which trailed 49-39 in the third quarter. Donovan Raines added 18 points and eight boards.
Bluffton lost to South Point, 66-54, on the first day of the tournament.
Lexington 37, May River 32
Tyler Reed scored 11 points to give Lexington a win over May River in the Modie Risher championship game.
MR: Livingston 5, Martin 2, Byam 9, Cash 2, Davis 9, Patterson 4. L: L: Tyler Reed 11, Vandergeest 6, Carver 5, Foulks 7, Long 2, Green 4
GIRLS
Beaufort Academy 33, Andrew Jackson 20
Becca Frelin had 11 points and Emilyu Ann Hiers had 10 as Beaufort Academy advanced to the title game of Golden Warrior Holiday Classic.
Beaufort Academy will played John Paul II in title game.
BA: Becca Frelin 11, Kendall Duncan 6, Mary Hanna Hiers 4, Emily Ann Hiers 10, Riley Gates 2
John Paul II 62, Patrick Henry 31
Tkai DeVore scored 13, Abby Quinty and Ayannah Thompson each had 12 in JP2’s win at the Golden Warrior Holiday Classic.
Jasmine Hamilton chipped in with 10 for John Paul II.
South Gwinnett 75, Battery Creek 38
Battery Creek’s girls suffered its first loss of the season to South Gwinnett (Ga.) at the Hart County McDonald’s Shootout.Coresha Rutledge scored nine points, Kevea Sanders added eight, and Ta’Quasia Lampkin finished with six points and nine rebounds for the Dolphins.
Pedro Menendez 51, Bluffton 46
Allayah Bryan and Samari Mitchell scored 10 apiece and Judaah Mitchell and Tatyana Aiken added nine each for the Bobcats in the Jarvis Williams Tournament.
May River 32, Savannah Christian Prep 29
Olivia Peluso scored 10 points in the Sharks win at the Doyle Kelley Classic.
Chynna Sneed and Casey Sullivan each scored six for May River.
WRESTLING
Beaufort wins Seahawk Duals
Beaufort won the Seahawk Duals at Hilton Head Island High School.
The two-day tournament wrapped up Friday. It was the Eagles’ first win in the event.
The Eagles defeated Dutch Fork, 54-14 and Socastee 54-21 on Thursday.
Beaufort defeated Hilton Head 40-33 and South Pointe 36-31 but lost to Easley. The Eagles won the championship on tiebreaker and are 16-4 on the season.
