Lowcountry roundup: Miramar defeats Hilton Head boys for Seahawk Classic title

Miramar jumped out to a big first quarter lead on its way to a 87-33 win over Hilton Head on Saturday in the 31st annual Omni Resorts Seahawk Holiday Classic.
Miramar led 24-5 at the end of the first quarter and led 45-13 at halftime. Bryan Davis led Miramar with 18 points, and Damian Miller had 14.
Trevor Wright led Hilton Head with 12 points. Wright and Chris Washington were named to the all tourney team.
Hilton Head is back in action Jan 9 at 4:30 p.m. at The Doyle Kelley Classic held at Savannah Christian High School.
Whale Branch 44, Robetsdale 36
Whale Branch finished 1-2 in the tournament.
GIRLS
Beaufort 48, Hilton Head 18
Brittany Linton scored 19 points as the Eagles won on the final day of the Seahawk Classic.
Beaufort is 6-6 on the season and off until Jan. 6 at Whale Branch.
WRESTLING
Hilton Head wrestlers finish seventh at Coastal Clash
This past weekend, the Hilton Head Island Wrestlers traveled to Myrtle Beach to participate in the Coastal Clash.
With a strong field of 36 teams, the Seahawks as a team placed seventh. Billy Christie walked away with the individual Championship at 170 pounds, pinning Hunter Malson from Camden County High School, Ga in the finals.
James Roberts (138) and Alex Braden (145) also reached the finals but lost hard fought matches to place second. Kyle Riddle (120) wrestled back to reach the third place match but lost a close decision to place fourth.
Rawlin Szewczyk (113 ) won three matches in the consolation rounds and Jesus Catalan (106) won two.
The Seahwaks will host the Seahawk Duals on Dec. 28-29.
