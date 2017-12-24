The Hilton Head boys basketball team finished second in the Omni Resorts Seahawk Holiday Classic.
High School Basketball

Lowcountry roundup: Miramar defeats Hilton Head boys for Seahawk Classic title

December 24, 2017 09:12 AM

Miramar jumped out to a big first quarter lead on its way to a 87-33 win over Hilton Head on Saturday in the 31st annual Omni Resorts Seahawk Holiday Classic.

Miramar led 24-5 at the end of the first quarter and led 45-13 at halftime. Bryan Davis led Miramar with 18 points, and Damian Miller had 14.

Trevor Wright led Hilton Head with 12 points. Wright and Chris Washington were named to the all tourney team.

Hilton Head is back in action Jan 9 at 4:30 p.m. at The Doyle Kelley Classic held at Savannah Christian High School.

Whale Branch 44, Robetsdale 36

Whale Branch finished 1-2 in the tournament.

GIRLS

Beaufort 48, Hilton Head 18

Brittany Linton scored 19 points as the Eagles won on the final day of the Seahawk Classic.

Beaufort is 6-6 on the season and off until Jan. 6 at Whale Branch.

WRESTLING

Hilton Head wrestlers finish seventh at Coastal Clash

This past weekend, the Hilton Head Island Wrestlers traveled to Myrtle Beach to participate in the Coastal Clash.

With a strong field of 36 teams, the Seahawks as a team placed seventh. Billy Christie walked away with the individual Championship at 170 pounds, pinning Hunter Malson from Camden County High School, Ga in the finals.

James Roberts (138) and Alex Braden (145) also reached the finals but lost hard fought matches to place second. Kyle Riddle (120) wrestled back to reach the third place match but lost a close decision to place fourth.

Rawlin Szewczyk (113 ) won three matches in the consolation rounds and Jesus Catalan (106) won two.

The Seahwaks will host the Seahawk Duals on Dec. 28-29.

Omni Resorts Seahawk Holiday Classic

GIRLS

Saturday

Beaufort 48, Hilton Head 18

Bishop Verot 59, Elizabethton 40

New Hanover 62, Silverdale Academy 32

Championship: Wilson 66, Miramar 54

BOYS

Saturday

Whale Branch 44, Robertsdale 36

Marvin Ridge 43, Silverdale Academy 31

West Orange 40, Academic Magnet 21

Championship: Miramar 87, Hilton Head 33

