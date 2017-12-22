Lowcountry roundup: Hilton Head boys win at Seahawk Holiday Classic

Hilton Head boys basketball team bounced back from a slow start to defeat Silverdale Academy, 59-34, on Thursday on the first day of the Omni Resort Seahawk Holiday Classic.
The Seahawks will play Academic Magnet on Friday in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m.
Chris Washington scored 21 points to lead Hilton Head, and Davis Malloy added nine.
Hilton Head trailed 13-4 after the first quarter but outscored Silverdale, 55-21, over the final three quarters.
Cade Hannah led Silverdale with eight points.
West Orange 46, Whale Branch 30
KJ Simon scored 11 points and DH Hardin added 10 for West Orange in the first round of the Omni Resort Seahawk Holiday Classic.
Roshard Campbell and Robert Alston each scored 10 points for Whale Branch, which plays Marvin Ridge on Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Andrew Jackson 56, John Paul II 45
Amere Cherry scored 13 points and Sam Summa had 11 in the loss for the Golden Warriors.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
John Paul II 61, Andrew Jackson 27
Tkai Devore scored 27 points and 14 rebounds and eight steals to help John Paul II to its eighth win.
JP II already has one more victory than it did last season. Katie Leigh Floyd scored 10 points, Abby Quinty had seven points and five boards while Ayannah Thompson chipped in with six points and eight rebounds.
Silverdale Academy 51, Beaufort 9
Audrey Canter scored 13 points to help Silverdale past Beaufort in the first round of the Omni Resort Seahawk Holiday Classic.
Omni Resort Hilton Head Seahawk Holiday Classic
GIRLS
Thursday
New Hanover (N.C.) 63, Beaufort 36
Wilson 71, Elizabethton (Tenn.) 47
Miramar (Fla.) 70, Bishop Verot (Fla.) 36
Silverdale Academy (Tenn.) 51, Hilton Head 9
Friday’s schedule
Elizabethton 43, Beaufort 39
Wilson 59, New Hanover 27
Miramar vs. Silverdale Academy, late
Bishop Verot vs. Hilton Head High, late
BOYS
Thursday
Miramar (Fla.) 46, Marvin Ridge (N.C.) 41
West Orange (Fla.) 46, Whale Branch 30
Academic Magnet 48, Robertsdale (Ala.) 40
Hilton Head 59, Silverdale Academy (Tenn.) 34
Friday’s schedule
Marvin Ridge vs. Whale Branch, 2:30 p.m.
Miramar vs. West Orange, 3:30 p.m.
Robertsdale vs. Silverdale Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Academic Magnet vs. Hilton Head High, 6:30 p.m.
