Lowcountry roundup: Hilton Head Prep boys win third straight

Hilton Head Prep held Frederica to 19 points in the first half on its way to a 66-52 on Saturday.
Haddith Stewart and Tyrone Callaway each scored 16 points for the Dolphins. Avern Montaque had 11 and Ian Plummer scored 10. Stone McDonald played his first game since a football injury and chipped in with nine points and three rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Trinity-Byrnes 61, Beaufort Academy 35
Beaufort Academy dropped its second straight game at The King;s Academy Tournament in Florence.
Karolina Struhorova led BA with 15 points. Kendall Duncan added nine and was followed by Amelia Hueble (6), Becca Frelin (3) and Mary Hanna Hiers (2).
Hilton Head Christian Academy 62, Coastal 20
Hilton Head Christian Academy (3-0) used a 23-0 in the first half on its way to a victory.
Brielle McCarthy led the way with 29 points, scoring 22 in the second half. Jossie Frazier and Jasmine Campbell each added 14 points. Dior Shelton (5) and Margaret Edens (2) rounded out the scoring.
Frederica 38, Hilton Head Prep 16
Jadyn Scott scored 17 points, and Jalaya Lewis added nine for Frederica.
Olivia Light led HHP with eight points and nine boards.
Battery Creek 30, Savannah (Ga,) 17
Ta’Quasia Lampkin scored 14 points in Battery Creek’s victory.
WRESTLING
Hilton Head Island’s Christie wins at Slam Invitational
Hilton Head Island state champion Billy Christie walked won the 170-pound title at the Slam Invitational in Anderson on Saturday.
Christie defeated Buford (Ga.) Cooper Roberts, 5-3.
Alex Braden lost a heartbreaker in the finals at 145 pounds to Lucus DeSilva from Collins Hill High School, Ga. Rawlin Szewczyk placed on the podium finishing eigth with a 4-2 record. Kyle Riddle fell just short in the consolation rounds finishing 3-2.
HHI places second at Jenkins duals
On Saturday, a split squad from Hilton Head Island wrestling team traveled to Savannah, Ga to compete in the Jenkins Duals at Jenkins High School. The Seahawks placed secnd in their respective pool with a 4-1 mark
The Seahawks defeated Statesboro 40-39, Bluffton 63-18, New Hempstead 36-33 and South Effingham 42-35. The only loss came in a close defeat to Savannah Arts 42-35. Leading the way for the Seahawks was James Roberts ( 5-0), Jesus Catalan (5-0), James Levy (3-0) Ethan Meselam (4-1) Luke Cavano ( 4-1) Ian Gradner (4-1) and RuCarl Base (4-1).
Beaufort finishes fourth at Palmetto State Classic
The Beaufort wrestling team finished fourth at the Palmetto State Classic.
The Eagles came in with 267 points. Chapin won the event. Four Beaufort wrestlers finished first in the tournament – Benjamin Kahler (106), Jerry Robinson (170), Justin Campbell (145) and Michael Cenci (160).
