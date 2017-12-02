Patterson’s big night helps Bluffton boys past Hilton Head Head Island

Jermaine Patterson scored 41 points as Bluffton used a strong fourth quarter to defeat Hilton Head Island, 71-65 on Friday.
Patterson also had six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Bluffton outscored HHI 24-14 in the fourth quarter.
Chris Washington led the Seahawks with 20, while Trevor Wright had 15 and Lance Jackson chipped in with 12.
May River 73, John Paul II 37
Camden Davis scored 21 points, and Deshawn Martin had 15 in May River’s season-opening win.
Thomas Heyward 64, Habersham 49
Trace Lowther, Bruzza Pusha and Bryce Tillotson each scored 11 points as THA improved to 4-1 on the season.
GIRLS
Beaufort 59, Whale Branch 17
Darien Watkins hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points for Braufort.
Essence Champion added 10 points and was followed by Jhaniya Lynch with six points. Brittany Linton and Layla Warren each had five.
Bluffton 57, Hilton Head Island 30
Juddah Mitchell scored 32 points as Bluffton defeated its rivals.
Kennedy Barber and Tatyana Aiken each added 10 apiece for Bobcats.
Laurence Manning 57, Beaufort Academy 41
Karolina Struhorova had 13 points and Kendall Duncan scored 12 points in Beaufort Academy’s loss at the The King’s Academy tournament.
Amelia Hueble also had 12 points for BA.
May River 37, John Paul II 31
Chyanna Sneed and Casey Sullivan led May River with eight points apiece.
Tkai Devore scored 15 points and 12 rebounds in the loss for JP II.
Hilton Head Christian Academy 31, Frederica Academy 27
HHCA outscored Frederica 11-4 in the fourth quarter for the victory.
Jasmine Campbell led the way with 13 points. Jossie Frazier and Brielle McCarthy added five points apiece, while Mary Yanker and Dior Shelton each had four.
Thomas Heyward 59, Habersham 30
Gabby Boyles scored 17 points and Bayli Berger added 10 as the Rebels stayed unbeaten.
