Lowcountry basketball roundup: Hilton Head Prep boys win second straight

Haddith Stewart scored 20 points and sophomore Tyrone Calloway had 18 as Hilton Head Prep defeated Coastal. 75-51, on Thursday in boys high school basketball action.
Ian Plummer chipped in with 12 points for the Dolphins (2-0), and , Avern Montaque scored 10 points with six rebounds.
The Dolphins host Frederica Academy on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Thomas Heyward 72, Holly Hill 32
Bobby Payne poured in 15 points, and Zack Black and Trace Lowther each scored 12 in the Rebels’ victory.
GIRLS
Thomas Heyward 54, Holly Hill 27
Ivy Bryan led the way with 16 points as THA ran its record to 4-0 on the season.
