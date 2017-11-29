High School Basketball

Hilton Head Prep, John Paul II girls pick up victories

By Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

November 29, 2017 11:24 PM

Avern Montaque had 17 points and nine rebounds as Hilton Head Prep rallied from an 11-point deficit to defeat Savannah Christian, 61-57, on Wednesday in girls basketball action.

HHP (1-0) outscored SCS 19-14 in the fourth quarter.

Haddith Stewart added 14 points and Ian Plummer scored nine points and had four rebounds. Tyler Rice had seven points and nine rebounds and hit a crucial basket down the stretch.

John Paul II 46, Charleston Collegiate 26

Tkai Devore had 25 points, four rebounds and four steals in John Paul II victory.

Abby Quinty added five points, eight rebounds and three assists and Ashlyn Durel and Mary Foster Gaillard each had four points.

