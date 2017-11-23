High School Basketball

John Paul II boys, Thomas Heyward pick up wins

By Staff reports

newsroom@islandpacket.com

November 23, 2017 12:15 AM

The John Paul II boys opened their season with 81-41 victory over visiting Patrick Henry Academy on Tuesday.

The Golden Warriors shot 53 percent from the field and forced 44 turnovers. JP2 finished with 4 players in double figures led by Freshman Amere Cherry who finished with 24 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists. Seniors Nyleem Wright and Thomas Kender combined for 8 assists and 8 steals.

MONDAY

Thomas Heyward sweeps doubleheader

Thomas Heyward boys and girls defeated Coastal Home School on Monday.

The girls won, 42-31, behind Ivy Bryan’s 24 points. Alayna DeLong added 10.

In the boys’ game, the Rebels won 44-37. Matt Malphrus, Bryce Tillotson and Zack Black each had nine points.

