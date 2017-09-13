Beaufort Academy hires new boys basketball coach

Beaufort Academy has found its new boys basketball coach.
Former Beaufort coach Nate Livesay was named the Eagles’ coach Wednesday. Livesay replaces Chip Dinkins, who stepped down last month.
Livesay went 37-32 in three seasons at Beaufort High and led the Eagles to a region title and first playoff win in a decade during his second season.
Livesay stepped down in May to pursue other interests. He works with World Orphans organization and has done several mission trips.
“I couldn’t be more happy about the opportunity to continue to build a program at Beaufort Academy,” Livesay said. “From the time I was approached about the job, I’ve been struck by the passion that everyone has, and how they all want what is best for Beaufort Academy, and the students they serve. In talking with athletic director Neal McCarty, the members of the hiring committee, and the Head of School Dr. Dan Durbin, every conversation has been pointed to one thing — ‘How to use athletics to make the students of Beaufort Academy the best that they can be on and off the court.’
“I am excited about the opportunity to stay in Beaufort, and I’m fired up to work in an environment where everyone is dedicated to a common goal.”
Before coming to Beaufort, he had a successful stint at Sumter High School and led the Gamecocks to five region titles in eight seasons and two trips to the Class 4A final four.
“With Nate Livesay’s unprecedented success as a head coach, we are extremely excited about Livesay coming on board and the future of BA’s boys’ basketball program,” Beaufort Academy athletic director Neal McCarty said. “Livesay is a proven winner with an overall record of 192-87 as head coach, so I know he has the ability to lead our boys’ basketball program. As concerned as I was the day Chip Dinkins informed me he is stepping down, I am even more excited that Livesay is our next head coach. We are excited to have Coach Livesay continue to build on the foundation that Chip Dinkins has left.”
Beaufort Academy made it to the SCISA Class A final four before losing to Charleston Collegiate.
