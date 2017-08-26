Longtime Beaufort Academy hoops coach steps down

Beaufort Academy boys basketball coach Chip Dinkins stepped down this week.
Dinkins, the 2016 Island Packet Coach of the Year, missed most of last season after surgery for a torn aorta. He had been at the school since 1999.
“Coach Dinkins and I have worked and coached together at BA for 3 years, but have been good friends for a long time. Coach Dinkins had a great run coaching at his alma mater, 10 teams qualified for state playoffs, and won a state championship in 2006,” Beaufort Academy Athletic Director, Neal McCarty said in a school release. “Unfortunately, he missed most of his final season coaching due to a torn aorta. However, I have a good feeling that he still will be involved in some capacity. Chip is a legend around campus, and the “voice of the Eagles” on Friday nights in the fall.
“I can’t thank Coach Dinkins enough for everything he has done for our school and basketball program up to today. Beaufort Academy is a better place, and basketball is a better program because of Coach Dinkins.”
Dinkins had surgery in Jan. 7 and Beaufort Academy went out and defeated John Paul II hours later, 70-68. He didn’t return to the bench last season as Izell Sutton was BA’s coach for the rest of the season.
Beaufort Academy made it to the SCISA Class A final four before losing to Charleston Collegiate.
McCarty said school is currently taking resumes to fill Dinkins’ spot and interested coaches can contact him at nmccarty@beaufortacademy.org or call 843-524-3393, ext 240.
