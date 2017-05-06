Macee Tamminen goes from a lost year to Girls’ Player of the Year

Like any prolific shooter, Macee Tamminen hardly hesitates when she sees something she likes. Even if it’s from a place that might give Steph Curry pause.
“There were times she’d pull up from spots,” Hilton Head Christian coach Kenny Conroy said with a smirk, “and you’d say, ‘No-no-no-no-no-no-no-no — good shot.’
“That was something that would happen a lot.”
It’s a skill the Eagles missed one year earlier, when Tamminen had to sit out her entire junior season following knee surgery. But it was only one facet of what was asked as she returned to the court to shepherd a young squad he’d hardly played with before.
The journey led to the Eagles’ fourth consecutive trip to the SCISA state semifinals, as Tamminen led the team in scoring, assists and steals. Well beyond her 18.2 scoring average, her performance was worthy of selection as The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette’s Player of the Year.
“I’ve always felt that as things went along, she was going to be the best all-around basketball player to come out of the program here,” said Conroy, whose tenure includes a 2015 SCISA 2A championship when Tamminen was a sophomore.
Not only did Tamminen’s scoring average place her among the top 20 in the state, so did her 4.6 steals per game. Only two players in South Carolina connected on more 3-pointers than her 72.
“It was good for me to experience having to lead the girls and to help them out,” said Tamminen, who also became just the second girl in HHCA history to surpass the 1,000 point plateau. “I felt they trusted me. They could get me the ball and trusted what I could do with it.”
It’s the second consecutive Player of the Year selection for the Eagles, after Ziaira Doe won it a year ago. In both cases, they were the ones left to shoulder the load when the rest of that championship team moved on.
“Going through my recovery,” she said, “I kind of prepared myself knowing that I’d have to step up and forget everything that I was worried about (with the injury). I just knew I needed to step up and be a positive leader. I knew they were going to be new group to play with.”
Just one girl, in fact, had ever played with Tamminen before — sophomore Jossie Frazier, a bench player on that 2015 title team. But along with freshman point guard Brielle McCarthy, they quickly developed a chemistry that took them to a 22-2 regular season.
“Zi was a great athlete,” Conroy said, “but Macee is more of the all-around, polished basketball player. And it made us the team that we were this year. ... She had the fortitude to make these girls better, and she’s put her mark on this program.”
Tamminen finishes her HHCA career as the Eagles’ all-time leader in 3-pointers (179), assists (361) and field-goal percentage (41 percent), and No.2 in scoring (1,299) behind Doe. All of that, remember, even with sitting out an entire season.
It’s a gratifying finish that followed her lost season, when what was supposed to be a minor procedure on her right knee turned into something much more complicated.
The knee had been bothering Tamminen for a few years, though MRIs never really could pinpoint why. What doctors found was her cartilage behind the kneecap had worn away, and part of her bone had died. She figures it came from a dive on the floor in eighth grade, though she can’t remember anything specific.
“When I bruised my kneecap,” she said, “it cut off the blood supply to that part of the bone. That’s why it died over the next few years. It got the point where it was completely gone.”
Doctors performed microfracture surgery, meant to spur new growth in the cartilage. Instead of a two-week recovery, it would be almost 10 months.
“Coming out of that surgery room and having the full leg brace and all the nurses and doctors telling me what happened — that was tough,” she said. “I didn’t take it very well. I think I was pretty mad at everybody.”
There was a silver lining, though. After losing a scholarship offer to Wofford, her return drew the notice of Presbyterian coach Todd Steelman, who brought her in after seeing her in an AAU tournament last August.
“That was just a miracle,” she said. “I don’t know how I played (when he came), but he invited me to campus. They’re awesome. He offered me and I took it right there.”
We’ll see how comfortable Steelman gets with that shooting range.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
The Island Packet/Beaufort Gazette All-Area Girls Basketball team
Player of the Year: Macee Tamminen, Hilton Head Christian
Coach of the Year: Sean Rochester, Hilton Head Island
Notable: A worst-to-first story saw the Seahawks go from a winless 2015-16 campaign to a region title, winning their final nine regular-season games before getting upended in the Class 4A postseason’s first round.
FIRST TEAM
Macee Tamminen, G, Hilton Head Christian, senior
Statistics (per game): 18.2 points, 4.0 assists, 4.6 steals
Notable: A unanimous pick as the top player in SCISA Region 4-2A. After knee surgery cost her junior year, Tamminen became the centerpiece of a young Eagles team that got to a fourth straight 2A semifinals.
TaQuasia Lampkin, F, Battery Creek, junior
Statistics: 12.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals
Notable: Class 3A All-State selection scored in double figures in 17 of 22 games, helping the Dolphins to a 15-win season before falling to Dillon in the playoffs’ second round. Season best 19 points vs. Bluffton.
Catherine Sheehan, G, Hilton Head Prep, senior
Statistics: 14.3 points, 2.8 steals
Notable: An all-region pick in SCISA 4-2A, Sheehan not only shot 35 percent from the field but hit 30 percent of her 3-point attempts. Selected to the SCISA vs. GISA All-Star roster, though she didn’t play.
Quanajia Drayton, G, Ridgeland-Hardeeville, junior
Statistics: 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals
Notable: Class 3A All-State pick didn’t score in double figures until after New Year’s, then missed it only once the rest of the season as she led the Jaguars to the Region 8-3A crown and Lower State final.
Naijuia Moyd, G/F, Beaufort, senior
Statistics: 17.0 points, 3.1 rebounds
Notable: Shouldered a heavy scoring lead for the Eagles, topping the 20-point mark on 10 occasions. Saved her best for last with 33 vs. Hilton Head Island, though the Seahawks won on a buzzer-beater.
SECOND TEAM
Brielle McCarthy, G, Hilton Head Christian, freshman
Statistics: 12.3 points, 3.2 assists, 3.1 steals
Kamryn Jackson, G, Hilton Head Island, junior
Statistics: 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals
Ellie Bryan, F, Thomas Heyward, senior
Statistics: Unavailable
Jamee Mack, G, Ridgeland-Hardeeville, junior
Statistics: 10.1 points
Jamie Davis, C, Thomas Heyward, junior
Statistics: Unavailable
HONORABLE MENTION
Receiving multiple votes: Jossie Frazier, Hilton Head Christian; Da’Nesha Miller, Hilton Head Island; T’kai Devore, John Paul II; Xania Bryant, Bluffton.
