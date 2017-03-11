Photos: Zion Williamson at the SC Hoops Festival

Spartanburg Day School's Zion Williamson goes up for a dunk at the South Carolina Hoops Festival held at Irmo High School.
Zion Williamson signs autographs at the South Carolina Hoops Festival held at Irmo High School
Alex Caldwell crosses up a defender causing him to step in the wrong direction during the South Carolina Hoops Festival held at Irmo High School.
Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson dunks over teammate Isaiah Moore of Sumter High at the South Carolina Hoops Festival held at Irmo High School.
Irmo's Winston Hill attempts to steal the ball from Spartanbug Day's Zion Williamson during the South Carolina Hoops Festival held at Irmo High School
Zion Williamson from Spartanburg Day watches as teammate Robert Braswell from Blythewood goes up for a dunk during the South Carolina Hoops Festival held at Irmo High School.
Zion Williamson shares a laugh with teammates and coaches while on the bench during the the South Carolina Hoops Festival held at Irmo High School.
Spartanburg Day School's Zion Williamson goes up for a lay-up bucket during the South Carolina Hoops Festival held at Irmo High School.
Dorman's Gabe Bryant (right) sets a screen for teammate Alex Caldwell (Wilson High) while Bluffton's Jermaine Patterson attempts to stop the drive during the South Carolina Hoops Festival held at Irmo High School.
Zion Williamson receives the "Player of the Game" award after the completion of his game at the South Carolina Hoops Festival held at Irmo High School
Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson takes photos with fans and signs autographs after the completion of his game at the South Carolina Hoops Festival held at Irmo High School.
Dorman's Gabe Bryant shoots over Conway's Jimmy Nichols at the South Carolina Hoops Festival held at Irmo High School.
Hoops Festival patrons react to a dunk by Zion Williamson at the South Carolina Hoops Festival held at Irmo High School.
Spartanburg Day School's Zion Williamson prepares to shoot a free throw bucket at the South Carolina Hoops Festival held at Irmo High School.
Alex Caldwell goes up for a dunk after a fast break play during the South Carolina Hoops Festival held at Irmo High School.
