Prep’s Javonne Watson, THA girls’ teammates named to SCISA all-star roster

Hilton Head Prep’s Javonne Watson and Thomas Heyward teammates Ellie Bryan and Jamie Davis have been selected to represent SCISA’s top performers in its annual basketball showdown against their Georgia counterparts next weekend in Columbia.
Seven other area players, meantime, will be in action this weekend at the SCISA North/South All-Star showcase in Sumter. That includes two pairs of South teammates in Beaufort Academy’s Kevin Williams and Luke Harper (Class 1A boys) and Hilton Head Christian’s Brielle McCarthy and Jossie Frazier (Class 2A girls).
Prep’s Kiersten Clark gives the area three participants in the Class 2A girls’ game. Rounding out the area lineup are Prep’s Haddith Stewart (Class 2A boys) and Beaufort Academy’s Amelia Huebel (Class 1A girls).
John Paul II’s Rashad Battiste was selected for the Class 2A boys’ game, but won’t participate because of injury.
Wilson Hall’s twin gyms will host all North/South games, with the Class 1A contests tipping off at 11 a.m.
Watson scored in double figures in all but two games for Prep this season, topped by a 31-point outing in the Dolphins’ opening playoff win vs. Lee Academy. No less impressive was the 21 points he scored in Prep’s semifinal loss to Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach, which featured three Division I recruits.
Bryan and Davis were catalysts in Thomas Heyward’s 23-4 run this season, ending in a state quarterfinal loss to eventual champion Thomas Sumter.
Prep’s Mac Orie and Catherine Sheehan also were selected for the SCISA vs. GISA showcase but will not participate. Those all-star games will be played March 11 at Columbia’s Ben Lippen High.
SCISA All-Stars from area schools
SCISA vs. GISA
March 11 at Ben Lippen, Columbia
Boys’ Class A-AA: Javonne Watson, Hilton Head Prep; *Mac Orie, Hilton Head Prep.
Girls’ Class A-AA: Ellie Bryan, Thomas Heyward; Jamie Davis, Thomas Heyward; *Catherine Sheehan, Hilton Head Prep.
SCISA North/South All-Stars
Saturday at Wilson Hall, Sumter
Boys’ Class 2A (South): Haddith Stewart, Hilton Head Prep; *Rashad Battiste, John Paul II.
Girls’ Class 2A (South): Brielle McCarthy, Hilton Head Christian; Jossie Frazier, Hilton Head Christian; Kiersten Clark, Hilton Head Prep.
Boys’ Class 1A (South): Kevin Williams, Beaufort Academy; Luke Harper, Beaufort Academy.
Girls’ Class 1A (South): Amelia Huebel, Beaufort Academy.
* selected but will not play
