High School Basketball

February 28, 2017 10:01 AM

Beaufort’s Matt Garay gets North/South All-Star basketball invite

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Beaufort big man Matt Garay has earned one final chance to take the hardwood as a prep athlete, getting an invitation to the South roster for this month’s North/South All-Star basketball game.

The 6-foot-7 Garay was the only area player selected for the March 18 doubleheader at Lexington High, with the boys’ game scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m.

Garay averaged 15.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots this season, leading the Eagles to an 11-11 record and third-place finish in Region 8-4A. Beaufort was eliminated in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs by Crestwood.

