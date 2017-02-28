Beaufort’s Matt Garay gets North/South All-Star basketball invite

Beaufort big man Matt Garay has earned one final chance to take the hardwood as a prep athlete, getting an invitation to the South roster for this month’s North/South All-Star basketball game.
The 6-foot-7 Garay was the only area player selected for the March 18 doubleheader at Lexington High, with the boys’ game scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m.
Garay averaged 15.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots this season, leading the Eagles to an 11-11 record and third-place finish in Region 8-4A. Beaufort was eliminated in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs by Crestwood.
