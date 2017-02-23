Charleston Collegiate tops Beaufort Academy 95-71

There will be no championship in Chip’s honor this year.
Beaufort Academy’s hopes of a storybook SCISA Class 1A boy’s basketball title came to an end Thursday night against Charleston Collegiate, unable to slow the two-time defending champs over the final three quarters in a 95-71 decision.
A trio of Charleston Collegiate players scored at least 27 points, sending the Sun Devils back into another title game on Saturday.
“They shot lights out,” said Eagles coach Izell Sutton, who guided the team to the final four even as Chip Dinkins’ has been absent since January heart surgery.
“Everything was falling. Everything was falling. There were shots I was praying wouldn’t fall, and they still fell. That’s a great team. There’s a reason why they’re champions last year and the year before. They showed poise when they were down.”
Beaufort Academy (15-8) actually led by double digits late in the opening quarter, ending the period with a 25-15 lead. The Sun Devils, though, wasted no time wiping out the deficit by scoring the first 10 points of the second.
The Eagles briefly surged back in front again, using a Kevin Williams 3-pointer to forge a 33-27 advantage. After Kegan Boone 3-pointer for Charleston, Williams hit a free throw for a 34-30 lead.
The Sun Devils responded by scoring 11 of the quarter’s final 14 points. Boone hit a 10-foot jumper, then followed his own miss to tie it 34-34. The game was tied once more at 37-37 before Boone’s two free throws put Charleston ahead for good, and Knox hit a fastbreak layup right before the halftime buzzer.
That gave Charleston a 41-37 lead at halftime, and the Sun Devils erupted for 29 more points in the third quarter to take full control. Charleston hit a total of 12 3-pointers on the night, including several sequences in which they responded to a BA three with a trey of its own.
“They got hot,” Sutton said. “They got on a streak, and our guys didn’t respond right away. When they responded, it was a little too late. But these are kids and there’s a lot of pressure on the kids.”
Luke Harper scored 25 points to lead the Eagles, while Dawson Coleman added 18. Kevin Williams, the region player of the year, managed just 15.
“Our guys, this is the first time we’ve been here in what, 10 years?” Sutton said. “It’s their first experience, but we’re going to be back.”
